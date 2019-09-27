Ancora Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA); Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Increased Holding in Mohawk Inds (MHK) by $1.47 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 5,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 404,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.37 million, up from 398,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 657,869 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 275,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 2,000 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 90,388 shares to 255,936 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Reit by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,834 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

