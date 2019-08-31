Ancora Advisors Boosted Position in Acco Brands Com (ACCO) as Stock Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp Com (ACCO) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 156,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The hedge fund held 846,803 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 690,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.59M market cap company. It closed at $9.27 lastly. It is down 28.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ACCO Brands Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACCO Brands acquires Industria Grafica Foroni Ltda. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kensington Launches Family of Auto and Manual Feed Shredders – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 117,402 shares to 256,824 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 12,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,799 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diversified Trust holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,795 shares. Marshfield Associate reported 419,099 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Llp stated it has 1.16M shares or 6.34% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 11,303 shares. Howard Mngmt has invested 1.79% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Cap Advsr owns 1,425 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Ally reported 36,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 45,029 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 40,668 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 31 shares. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 2,456 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.43% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,068 shares to 29,146 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,549 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).