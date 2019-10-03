Ancient Art LP Trimmed Its Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) as Stock Price Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Has Cut by $29.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 746,751 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 763,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 267,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 569,738 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.22 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares to 706,996 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 14,789 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 6,741 shares. Bamco Ny holds 9.76 million shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 21,280 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Company holds 1.03 million shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.44 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 58,236 were reported by Aurora Invest Counsel. Cardinal Limited Liability Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability holds 8,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 109,204 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 30,708 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bb&T stated it has 13,349 shares.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 476,430 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $84.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.32M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 126,100 shares. 2.28M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 28,565 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 0.28% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3.22 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 64,100 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 27,758 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 14,978 shares. Salem Counselors reported 575 shares. 237,100 were reported by Goodhaven Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 800,098 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited reported 12,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,179 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,786 shares.