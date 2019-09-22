Ancient Art LP Stake in Zillow Group (Z) Raised as Market Value Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Aflac (AFL) Position by $32.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 108,362 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94B, down from 108,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.72 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Insider: Peach Bowl donates $20M to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,869 shares to 216,587 shares, valued at $13.21 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spnsr A (NASDAQ:VOD) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).