Ancient Art LP Stake in Zillow Group (Z) Lifted by $21.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $1.04 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 23,778 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79 million shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 2.82M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,187 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 0.5% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 110 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Ballentine Lc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Beese Fulmer Invest Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 54,374 shares. Bokf Na invested in 84,418 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hartford accumulated 72,576 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marco Invest Mngmt Lc owns 9,923 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,446 shares. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 2.17 million shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 47,508 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

