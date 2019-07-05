Ancient Art LP Stake in Zillow Group (Z) Has Trimmed by $2.97 Million; Mathes Company Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Has Raised by $359,450 as Market Value Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 53,999 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Camping World, National General, and Zillow Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China’s Ant Financial, Vanguard form Shanghai-based venture – govt records – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, Z, THC – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Dropped 17% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOK, XLNX, Z – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.