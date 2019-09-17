Ancient Art LP Stake in Zillow Group (Z) Boosted by $21.44 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $328,060

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 11.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,682 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Becker Management reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty invested in 0% or 5,088 shares. Tcw Grp stated it has 20,700 shares. 854,463 were reported by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Ameriprise reported 0.52% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2,771 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd owns 106,405 shares. Tompkins holds 0.04% or 4,239 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 102,610 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Deltec Asset Limited Liability accumulated 6,160 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).