Ancient Art LP Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Trimmed by $1.78 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Cut Its Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 5.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 746,751 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64 million and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares to 335,514 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 56,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,131 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Wills Fincl Grp holds 50,258 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,553 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rench Wealth invested in 46,338 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Franklin Res owns 8.12M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 3,296 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,168 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested in 6.6% or 154,548 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 244,737 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited reported 6,086 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Midwest Bancshares Division reported 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 438,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Builders FirstSource Stock Popped 14% Today – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seeing Builders FirstSource’s Fundamental Value Through The Noise – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Chad Crow on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eventbrite Inc by 199,144 shares to 329,144 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.