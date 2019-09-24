Ancient Art LP Lowered Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) by $703,320 as Share Value Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 13.69M shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 459,116 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 1.25 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $53.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested in 0.25% or 107,702 shares. Ancient Art LP invested in 903,916 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 121,750 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 345,333 shares. Zeke Capital reported 38,284 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1,000 shares. 444,490 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Shufro Rose And Ltd accumulated 100,150 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Wolverine Asset accumulated 12,214 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement accumulated 195,522 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,392 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.32 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc by 877,153 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.