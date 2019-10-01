Ancient Art LP Holding in Zillow Group (Z) Has Boosted by $21.44 Million; Maple Capital Management Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $815,692

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 37,151 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 33,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $213.99. About 1.06M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 418,839 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,838 are held by Cognios Ltd Liability Company. Blue Edge Cap Ltd has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wesbanco Bank invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mairs And has invested 2.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sumitomo Life invested 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,432 are owned by Thompson Investment. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited holds 66,307 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 1.05% stake. 845 are held by Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 419 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Company has 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 22,744 shares. 18,930 are held by Chemical Savings Bank. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.53% stake. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.13% or 8,211 shares in its portfolio.