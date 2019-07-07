Ancient Art LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million as Shares Rose; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Valuation Rose While Causeway Capital Management Boosted Stake

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 2.22M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 10,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.39 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 362,169 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 29,715 shares to 989,412 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79M shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).