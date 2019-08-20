Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Position in Zillow Group (Z) as Share Value Rose; Oppenheimer & Close Cut Its Popular (BPOP) Holding by $873,600

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 399,253 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

