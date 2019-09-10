Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Zillow Group (Z) Position by $2.97 Million; Schmidt P J Investment Management Position In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Lifted

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13M shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 3.32 million shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Com reported 2,452 shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability holds 1.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,448 shares. Axa accumulated 706,605 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 2,278 shares. Pitcairn has 0.82% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,169 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 8,366 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Violich Capital Mgmt invested in 3,125 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Ci Invs reported 60,200 shares stake. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 140,000 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Global Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,522 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 246,720 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.53% or 25,127 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.