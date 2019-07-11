Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Position in Zillow Group (Z) as Stock Rose; Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased by $9.53 Million Its Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 88.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 82,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 894,153 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.58 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 41,961 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 1.54% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Street reported 6.46M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 70,757 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 6,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 168,970 were accumulated by Osterweis Cap. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 5,600 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 546,546 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 51,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ghp Invest owns 30,598 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.03M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 86,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 55.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 137,300 shares to 216,600 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HAS) by 102,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (Call) (NYSE:NCI).