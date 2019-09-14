Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holding by $1.78 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 8,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 55,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 47,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 941,943 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 586,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hsbc Public Limited holds 19,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Capital Limited Company has 79,099 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Llc has 800,098 shares. Acadian Asset Management accumulated 444,490 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weber Alan W has 100,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 18,982 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 149,386 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,237 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 112,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 6,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3.22M shares.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 1.25M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $53.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,209 shares to 41,208 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,688 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).