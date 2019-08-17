Ancient Art LP Decreased Its Zillow Group (Z) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Ingredion (INGR) Market Value Declined, Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 44.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 15,471 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 27,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 309,807 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zillow Group Revenue Surges 84% – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Big Reasons Zillow Stock Could Rise – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow’s Evolving Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How We’ll Know If Zillow’s Homebuying Bet Is Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Vegan Options Continue to Trend – from Food to Health (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund (IJH) by 1,726 shares to 55,492 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).