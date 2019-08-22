Anchorage Capital Group Upped Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $237.75 Million as Share Value Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Position by $3.84 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 2.79 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 5.14M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 4,162 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 97,666 shares in its portfolio. Tobam owns 8,157 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 0% or 409,760 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Allstate Corp holds 0.02% or 37,289 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00 million shares. Country Trust Financial Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Asset owns 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24,125 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 87,590 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Newtyn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hound Partners invested in 3.71% or 4.85 million shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares to 62,258 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,909 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,825 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc reported 21,588 shares stake. 46,434 are owned by Cibc Bancshares Usa. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 22,981 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 3,603 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested in 0.13% or 5,777 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company holds 1.23% or 395,361 shares. Hollencrest has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 810 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 45,488 shares.