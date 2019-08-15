Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $20.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.86 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 300,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.37M, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 9.48 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 17,100 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 33,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 671,096 are owned by Oakmont. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,119 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Republic Management Inc holds 29,429 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 6,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Zimmer Ptnrs Lp has 2.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amp Invsts holds 0.15% or 413,433 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company has 71,146 shares. Exchange holds 0.18% or 9,544 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,997 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 375,000 shares.