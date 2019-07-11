Anchorage Capital Group Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Trimmed by $20.40 Million; Groesbeck Investment Management Position in Cdw Com Com (CDW) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 709,189 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” on August 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and Vitol Sign 15-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere Energy provides new completion dates for Corpus Christi LNG project – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Cold Winter and Increased Export Opportunities Make SWN Stock a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere CEO: LNG is ‘a sustainable fuel choice for the future’ – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt reported 5,294 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has 582,176 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 3,274 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 400 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 63,217 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has 13,221 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 17,843 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,119 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 6.09M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). C M Bidwell And Ltd owns 2,350 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,447 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74M for 19.39 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. 18,750 CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares with value of $1.50 million were sold by Richards Thomas E. Shares for $894,930 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is CDW (CDW) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CDW Announces Agreement to Acquire Scalar Decisions Inc., a Leading Canadian Technology Solutions Provider – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,280 shares. 26,003 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,747 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Trexquant LP reported 8,148 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 103,407 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement reported 13,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 52,190 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 160,107 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.09% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1.39 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 8,648 shares. United Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 5,725 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 21,870 shares or 0.12% of the stock.