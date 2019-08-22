Anchorage Capital Group Raised Pg&E (PCG) Position by $237.75 Million; Trinseo S A (TSE) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 48,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 28,741 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 77,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 299,093 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Thousands of PG&E Customers Could Benefit from Monthly Energy Discounts – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.74 million were accumulated by Pentwater Capital L P. American Grp holds 0% or 34,661 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 1,235 shares. Electron Cap Partners Llc invested 2.89% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based Stonehill Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 35.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 41,800 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 284 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 16.72M shares. Pointstate Cap LP reported 0.33% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,517 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.70M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 133,059 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Com.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47 million shares, valued at $141.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24,711 shares to 87,129 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 73,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).