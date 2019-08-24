Anchorage Capital Group Raised Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stake by $16.00 Million; As Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Interocean Capital Upped Its Stake

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl reported 660,122 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd owns 133,748 shares. First Manhattan Communications owns 966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 65,000 are held by Highbridge Capital Lc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 1.11 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 1,556 shares. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 27,963 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 319,925 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 13,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 85,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 101,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 63,025 shares. Euclidean Management Limited Liability reported 63,000 shares stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 307 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr by 28,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,733 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

