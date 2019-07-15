Anchorage Capital Group Position in Pg&E (PCG) Raised by $237.75 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Its Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 13.66M shares traded or 68.78% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 690,361 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 39,799 shares to 49,999 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.48 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

