Anchorage Capital Group Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Boosted by $16.00 Million as Stock Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $277.59. About 1.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.35M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 239,113 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 610 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 419,314 shares. Cibc Corp holds 0.68% or 352,001 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Mngmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cambridge Invest owns 120,997 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh invested in 0.77% or 5,152 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 192,676 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bailard Inc invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ballentine Prtn Ltd holds 7,974 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares to 179,470 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

