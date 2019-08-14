Anchorage Capital Group Position In Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Was Has Boosted; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Position in Newell Brands (NWL) as Valuation Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 65,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 316,583 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 381,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 3.06M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 6.60 million shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.5% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 24,801 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 10,038 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 248,097 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co holds 7,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 201,511 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.01% or 305,945 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 53,652 shares stake. James Investment Research holds 44,705 shares. Dc Advisors Ltd invested in 3.73% or 300,000 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 1.55M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,070 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 787 shares. Euclidean Techs Ltd Company reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 930,972 shares. Intll Group Incorporated stated it has 150,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs owns 6.98 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 70,522 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 714,928 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 25,764 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 16,272 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 5,486 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 237 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,300 shares. Twin Cap Management owns 70,350 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 21 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 116,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson & Com reported 19,028 shares.