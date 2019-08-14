Anchorage Capital Group Maintains Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY); As Williams Cos /The (WMB) Market Valuation Declined, Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Position by $585,200

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 7.13 million shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (WMB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 595,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

