Anchorage Capital Group Lowered Its Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Position by $4.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $64.35 Million as Stock Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52 million, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 379,619 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 545,233 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $58.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt To Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Wiley Forge Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Placement® Materials – PRNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Completes Riverside Divestiture – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.