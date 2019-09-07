Anchorage Capital Group Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding as Share Value Rose; American Assets Investment Management Trimmed Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Stock Price Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26M, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv owns 13,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Inc has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,796 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7.00M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 574,861 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 169,129 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 107,036 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 11,623 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg holds 0.07% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc owns 61,377 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.52M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Canal Ins Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56M for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber Inc holds 29,142 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company holds 45,600 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0% or 414 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 832,369 shares. Mgmt New York owns 6,000 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,998 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 264,300 shares. New England & Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 681,853 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hennessy invested 2.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has invested 7.43% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).