Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; Hhr Asset Management Increased Stamps Com (STMP) Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 588,317 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 11.03M shares traded or 49.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41,300 shares to 150,599 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,152 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Lessons From Stamps.Com’s Crash – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stamps.com (STMP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stamps.com News: STMP Stock Slammed After Ending Exclusive USPS Deal – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co holds 1,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com owns 33,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt has 2,760 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.66% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Citadel Ltd holds 219,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,217 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 59,249 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 47,832 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 12,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,451 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.