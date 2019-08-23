Anchorage Capital Group Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake; Concho Res (CXO) Stock Price Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $575,630

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 2.54M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 5,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 52,505 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 57,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 527,705 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,827 shares. 119,595 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Reaves W H & Communication accumulated 9,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Grassi Inv holds 0.03% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 21,421 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 71,399 shares. Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Vanguard Grp owns 21.66M shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund stated it has 54,440 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 4,500 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. The insider BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240. $104,500 worth of stock was bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 52,076 shares to 185,720 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47 million shares, valued at $141.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

