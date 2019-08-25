Anchorage Capital Group Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $237.75 Million; Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $462,270 as Stock Price Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 8,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 7,078 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES

