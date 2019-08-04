Anchorage Capital Group Has Upped Its Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stake by $16.00 Million; As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Upped Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 43,647 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 40,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 1.05 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 7.21 million shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares to 8,036 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,702 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,823 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 80 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset LP reported 1,022 shares. Rampart Investment Management Com Ltd Com reported 5,364 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 120,284 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sigma Planning owns 2,186 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com holds 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 800 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lumina Fund Lc holds 0.45% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corp holds 58,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd American Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.32% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,250 shares. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 1.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond Falls Following Q4 Earnings, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending July 12th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “These are the stocks that have led the S&P 500’s five-year run to 3,000 from 2,000 – CNBC” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 11,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Company Investment Advsrs LP stated it has 292,353 shares. Secor LP invested in 13,319 shares. 248,097 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 347,597 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 530,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,776 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 132,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 244,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 424,700 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc owns 130,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Axa has 26,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 343,110 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 13,730 shares.