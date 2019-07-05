Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Macys (Put) (M) Holding by $48.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $56.31 lastly. It is down 20.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 4.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of QIAGEN N.V.’s (NYSE:QGEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $140.55M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr reported 20,096 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Argent Trust owns 41,138 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.19% or 1.85M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,238 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 147,161 shares. Covington Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Viking Fund Management Lc owns 27,400 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 75,010 shares. Sabal, Florida-based fund reported 371,314 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 105,869 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.25% or 17,936 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.