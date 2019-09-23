Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $3.20 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Has Decreased by $16.16 Million Its Holding

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.19 million shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 145,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.29 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533.81M, down from 23.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65 million shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $200.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Highland Cap Lp reported 531,200 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 1,500 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Eminence Cap LP invested in 2.41% or 7.97 million shares. Baupost Grp Limited Liability Ma reported 24.50M shares or 5.08% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Llc has 12.56M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3.05M are held by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 460,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs LP owns 2.01M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Northern owns 1.28M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 9,849 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Llc. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 25,542 shares in its portfolio.