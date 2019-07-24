Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $20.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Water Asset Management Has Lowered Sjw Group (SJW) Stake as Valuation Rose

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 165,408 shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 15/03/2018 – Eric W. Thornburg to Serve as Chairman, President and CEO of Merged SJW-Connecticut Water Company; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Cites Uncommitted Nature of Cal Water’s Sources of Financing; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 15,608 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 63,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 3,000 are owned by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 8,317 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,677 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 4,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,320 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 548,854 are held by Fmr Lc. Nuance Invests Limited Liability holds 933,792 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $55.78 million for 76.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.