Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $20.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Stock Price Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company's stock rose 18.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 253,616 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed' Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cheniere CEO: LNG is ‘a sustainable fuel choice for the future’ – Houston Business Journal” on March 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43,513 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 17,843 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Allstate holds 0.04% or 21,185 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,494 shares stake. 47,279 were reported by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scholtz And invested in 0.26% or 5,787 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,997 shares. 107,690 are owned by Alps. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 1.28M shares. National Pension Service invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fred Alger Management Inc owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 213 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 120 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 4,115 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 3,300 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 199,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,360 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).