Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Raised Holding

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 3.90 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.73M, down from 5.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 2.42M shares traded or 35.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 13,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 50,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 36,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 5.01M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.