Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $20.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Vista Capital Partners Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 501,879 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1945.32. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

