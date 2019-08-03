Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $20.40 Million; Holder Mackenzie Financial Raised Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 966,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32M, up from 966,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 15.60 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.45M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Ltd Co invested in 425,000 shares. 6,175 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brigade Management LP accumulated 328,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 217,952 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,998 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Finance Svcs Corp reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pnc Fin Services holds 6,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.04M were reported by Rare Infra Limited. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 63,474 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How We Saw Annaly Capital’s Call Coming – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Just Doubled My Position In 12%-Yielding Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 26,755 shares to 35,850 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 6,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,741 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 21,389 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 0.1% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.62% or 3.52M shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2,633 shares. Nomura Asset Comm reported 1.00M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cordasco Ntwk has 345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.7% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 260,296 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 25,728 shares. Monetary Group Inc invested in 1,750 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,354 shares. 1.51M are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 17.18 million shares. 524,692 were reported by Amp Cap. Enterprise Fin Corporation accumulated 7,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.42M shares.