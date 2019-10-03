Anchorage Capital Group Decreased Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by $11.75 Million; National Pension Service Lifted Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $3.29 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 49,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 722,536 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.21 million, up from 672,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 1.40 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 925,430 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,356 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 24,770 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp holds 1.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 35,728 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Limited Company has 0.29% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.78 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Senator Investment LP holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.30 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,751 shares. Estabrook Management accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,866 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Eagle Glob Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Linscomb Williams owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,424 shares. Epoch Invest Prns accumulated 0.59% or 1.96M shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,952 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 2,621 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 149,445 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $19.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 87,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Emerson (EMR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Seagate Announces the Pricing Terms of Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the most and least volatile stocks among the S&P 500 – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 39,667 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.23% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,000 shares. 97,754 were reported by Exane Derivatives. 111,137 are held by Fund Mgmt Sa. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 382 shares. 30,834 are held by Gp One Trading Lp. Hightower Advisors Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Stephens Ar holds 0.06% or 58,670 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 741 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 333,513 shares. 146,527 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 115,553 shares.