Anchorage Capital Group Decreased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Stake by $4.36 Million; Bangor Savings Bank Holds Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 6.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 353,875 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium holds 0.01% or 747,125 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0% or 25,940 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 39,806 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 113,096 shares. Bogle Investment LP De owns 0.18% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 327,583 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 5.98M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,042 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jane Street Group Limited Com owns 15,403 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 188,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 78,418 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 738,000 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs holds 34,054 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Freshford Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 48,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72 million for 44.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual EPS reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

