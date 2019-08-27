Anchorage Capital Group Cut Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by $4.36 Million as Stock Declined; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Price Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Cut Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 111,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 173,606 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 285,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 26,921 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 66,410 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC)

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 68,321 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 191,400 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 25,130 shares stake. Anchorage Capital Gp Ltd holds 19.47 million shares. First Mercantile reported 0.02% stake. Hrt Ltd Llc owns 44,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 530,148 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 28,212 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 144,906 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 294,199 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 21,214 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 7.40 million shares.

