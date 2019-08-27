Anchorage Capital Group Cut Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $20.40 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Position in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by $93.71 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 840,849 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40M, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $688.01. About 16,157 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 32,146 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Natl Tx has 0.42% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 116,032 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 19,044 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.33M shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp reported 4.67M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,132 shares. Thompson Investment Inc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 4,119 shares. New England Rech & Management has invested 0.19% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Old West Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fairview Cap Invest Ltd Co reported 2.03 million shares stake. 3G Capital Prtn LP reported 1.08 million shares. Amp Limited has invested 0.15% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Done deal: Graham Holdings closes on purchase of Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.