Anchor Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) by $3.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32 million, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 654,082 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 550,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 1.91 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 391,458 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 1,701 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W invested in 2,080 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,631 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 5,113 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.08 million are held by Charles Schwab. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 63,107 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 675,773 shares. Washington Trust Com holds 1.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 86,833 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 625 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,960 shares. Montag A & Associate has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Ltd has 0.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 11,945 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 4,473 shares to 149,155 shares, valued at $22.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,459 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

