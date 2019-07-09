Anchor Capital Advisors Upped Its Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holding by $1.38 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02 million, up from 197,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 66,796 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 3.18 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips a Second Year After Board Set Tougher Targets; 18/04/2018 – GM Ousts Cadillac Head; 12/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS IF NO APRIL 20 AGREEMENT, WILL LIKELY SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT TIME THAT CRUISE AVS ARE READY FOR COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO COMPLETE SECOND TRANCHE OF $1.35 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Toyota to launch ‘talking’ vehicles in United States in 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Incorporated accumulated 111,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 6,699 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,683 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.06% or 165,273 shares. Citigroup owns 14,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates reported 1,473 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 13,588 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru stated it has 12.75 million shares. First Manhattan Company owns 25,675 shares. 954 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 515,898 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 486,676 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fincl Counselors invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Btim Corp holds 169,887 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102,441 shares to 818,828 shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,365 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors reported 77,362 shares stake. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 945,390 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 4.2% or 61.66M shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.53% or 154,762 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment reported 13,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 145,445 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 307,988 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 26,126 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 53,863 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 803,803 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.23% or 29,350 shares. Argyle Capital Management has invested 1.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares to 589,139 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).