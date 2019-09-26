Anchor Capital Advisors Upped Holding in Huntsman (HUN) as Market Value Declined; Modera Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $532,370

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 276,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.43 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 2.04M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 255,432 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $39.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,991 shares to 905,719 shares, valued at $46.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

