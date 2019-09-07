Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $1.08 Million as Share Price Declined; Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 219,975 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 56,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Deluxe’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 1,337 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.84% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.17% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 103,528 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 14,146 shares. 89,876 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Bb&T reported 38,255 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.51M shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 42,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 27,851 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5,000 shares. Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership owns 27,810 shares. Seizert Cap Prns has invested 0.76% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.01M shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares to 32,366 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 7.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158,616 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 40,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.83% or 244,132 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 589,800 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 42,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 150 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,580 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 101,547 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,772 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 270 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 11,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,842 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 1.08 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 174,378 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.45M for 55.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.