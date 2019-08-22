Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,815 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 300,980 shares with $35.91 million value, down from 306,795 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $139.63. About 131,498 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 87,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 562,500 shares with $18.28M value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 361,857 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFG) 4.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Citizens closing this Pittsburgh-area branch – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 12,500 shares to 87,500 valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 17,678 shares and now owns 523,278 shares. Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Com owns 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 330,337 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 834,093 shares. 8,597 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Company. 406,883 are owned by Castine Capital Management Limited Liability. Quantres Asset Management, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pinnacle Partners holds 113 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 158,000 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Clover Prtn Limited Partnership invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Washington Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,054 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 2,149 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -2.26% below currents $139.63 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $12900 target.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 6,225 shares to 30,108 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 177,010 shares and now owns 193,980 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.14 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Grocery Outlet’s Debut Earnings Report Is a Hit – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Discount Store Stocks to Buy As Retail Sector Sees Boost – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.