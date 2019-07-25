Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Baxter Intl (BAX) Position By $13.95 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Position

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 48.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 9,809 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 10,380 shares with $851,000 value, down from 20,189 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 622,795 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 172,270 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 520,128 shares with $42.29 million value, down from 692,398 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 4.40 million shares traded or 86.55% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.19M for 32.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Argus Research maintained the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million. On Friday, February 8 Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,652 shares. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 45,250 shares to 504,142 valued at $196.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 3,475 shares and now owns 35,278 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 7,905 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 3,386 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh reported 41,896 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 61,443 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 4,100 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wagner Bowman, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,159 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.91 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.03% or 17,914 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Co accumulated 245,309 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd holds 2,426 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 366,993 shares to 895,399 valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 40,849 shares and now owns 450,359 shares. National Storage Affiliates was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 1 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $83 target.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. $2.68M worth of stock was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31. 1,638 shares were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T, worth $120,803.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First City Capital reported 3,246 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Counselors invested in 122,398 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Oppenheimer & reported 20,703 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Noesis Mangement reported 99,958 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 189,267 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has 153,791 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability reported 3,122 shares stake. Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Group Incorporated reported 1.64 million shares.