Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $2.78 Million; Bce (BCE) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Cut Position by $1.59 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 433,062 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 392,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 450,828 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 36,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 451,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 523,768 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 168,591 shares to 216,372 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Forbes J M Company Llp has 2.03% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 137,349 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,205 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Greenwood Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 420,810 were reported by Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 25,361 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc has 0.26% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 670,583 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 978 shares. Geode Capital Llc invested in 865,576 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 13,532 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has 304 shares. 962,704 are owned by Victory Capital Mgmt.

