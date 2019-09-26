Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed General Motors (GM) Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 57.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 20,613 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 56,644 shares with $9.63M value, up from 36,031 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $23.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $180.26. About 99,724 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased General Motors (GM) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 12,687 shares as General Motors (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 259,461 shares with $10.00 million value, down from 272,148 last quarter. General Motors now has $53.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 1.16M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – GM TO SET UP ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN S.KOREA – S.KOREAN MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $4800 lowest target. $58’s average target is 54.79% above currents $37.47 stock price. General Motors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -3.10% below currents $180.26 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $16900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $475,174 were bought by Harty Linda S on Monday, August 26.